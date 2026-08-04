Man Utd admit ticket touting investigation errors after causing distress to loyal match-going supporters

Manchester United have publicly accepted that they made mistakes in the execution of their recent ticket touting investigation. According to BBC Sport, the club began the process last month after identifying suspicious account activity, which included one instance of 1,088 accounts being accessed on a single device.

However, the threshold for review was set at seven or more accounts accessed from one device between March and June 2026. This led to thousands of genuine fans, whose average account usage is just 1.2, having their accounts restricted. Following a fans' forum on July 30, the club issued a statement addressing the backlash from supporters who were terrified of losing their seats.