Revealed: Why Kobbie Mainoo has been left out of Man Utd's 2026-27 Premier League squad list

Despite the array of talent submitted, one name was conspicuously absent from the official squad list: Mainoo. The midfielder has endured his fair share of setbacks recently, having been pushed to the periphery by Ruben Amorim during the first half of last season before Carrick restored him to a prominent role.

However, there is absolutely nothing sinister behind Mainoo’s omission. As he was born after the start of 2005, he is officially designated as an Under-21 player for this season. Individuals in this age bracket do not need to be registered in the standard 25-man group and are automatically eligible to feature in the Premier League. Leny Yoro, who turns 21 in November, falls under the same rule and is also missing from the main roster without it affecting his availability.