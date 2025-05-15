This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Possible Man Utd kits 2025-26opaleak/Footy Headlines/GOAL composite
Anselm Noronha

Man Utd 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueCULTUREKITS

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Manchester United kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Manchester United will continue to have adidas as their main shirt sponsor after the Red Devils signed a 10-year extension with the German giants in June 2023.

Shop Man Utd kits at adidas
Buy now

The club may have dodged a bullet as adidas could have ended their £900 million ($1.12 billion) worth deal in case of relegation to the Championship, but fears of repercussions owing to their poor form linger.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Manchester United kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

Article continues below

READ MORE

Next Match