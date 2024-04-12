Man United defender Raphael Varane explains change that's left him more 'fulfilled' off the pitch as Frenchman insists he's 'happy with individual performances' despite Red Devils' Premier League struggles
Raphael Varane claimed that he feels "more fulfilled off the field" and insisted that he is "happy" with his "individual performances".
- Varane focused on finding a balance physically and mentally
- Satisfied with his level at United
- Hit out at the gruelling football schedule