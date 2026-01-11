Kerolin Bunny ShawGETTY
Tom Ritchie

Man City women's player ratings vs Everton: Kerolin and Viviane Miedema ensure winning return to action for WSL leaders

Manchester City maintained their six-point lead atop the Women's Super League table thanks to a dominant 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday. Kerolin opened the scoring as she finished a brilliant solo run with a deflected finish in the first half, while Vivienne Miedema ended the game as a contest with a smart touch and finish from Khadija Shaw's clipped through-ball.

The visitors did well to frustrate title-chasing City in the opening 15 minutes, defending gamely while also attempting to play out from the back. Two sights at goal from the prolific Shaw served as something of a warning, but Courtney Brosnan produced one outstanding save while her defenders threw themselves in front of another effort to deny the Jamaican the opener. 

Eventually, City's pressure told as Brazilian winger Kerolin provided the breakthrough, skipping past her marker Maz Pachecho with a sudden burst of pace after rolling her foot over the ball. Cutting in from the right-hand side, her side-footed effort was deflected over Brosnan's dive. 

City continued to push the Toffees back without fashioning another clear look at goal, and heir slightly wasteful approach was almost punished, only to be bailed out by the officials. A rare foray forward by Everton resulted in corner, and an in-swinging cross threatened Akaya Yamashita's front post. The Japan goalkeeper just about kept the ball out while trying to push past ex-City defender Ruby Mace, and the rebound was thrashed home by Martina Fernandez, only for the referee to judge Yamashita had been fouled by Mace, who appeared to just be standing her ground.

City ended the half with a few more Shaw chances, but the superstar striker could not force her snatched attempts bast Brosnan. 

The hosts should have scored a second just moments into the second half, as Lauren Hemp sailed a header from point-blank range over the bar. Everton's resolute defending frustrated the league leaders, as their every attempt at goal was gamely blocked by a Toffees defender until the hour mark, when Yui Hasegawa's forward pass found a wide open Shaw, who was able to run and clip a ball over the top for a surging Miedema, who took the ball down on her chest, before sliding the ball home for her fifth goal of the season. 

Following City's second, the action fell back into a familiar pattern, as the hosts camped in the visitors half. Shaw will be frustrated not to have notched a goal, as she tallied 11 shots without finding the net. Everton did threaten to grab a goal of their own in the 75th minute, but Hannah Blundell's tame shot was fired straight at Yamashita. 

GOAL rates City's players from Joie Stadium...

  • Alex Greenwood Manchester City 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (5/10):

    Very lucky to be bailed out by the referee as she weakly flapped at her near post. Called into action in the second half, but Blundell's shot was fired straight at her. 

    Kerstin Casparij (7/10):

    Her underlapping runs gave Kerolin a through-ball option or space to drive at her defender. A lethal partnership for opposition defenders to deal with. 

    Rebecca Knaak (6/10):

    Had very little to do defensively. Spent most of the game camped inside the Everton half to help with build-up play.

    Jade Rose (7/10):

    Cut out the few dangerous passes offered up by the visitors without having to leave her armchair. Defended Gago in one-one situations with consummate ease. 

    Alex Greenwood (7/10):

    The captain's first start since October. Took up good positions from the inside left to send in crosses. A few quality deliveries from dead balls. Almost curled one in the top corner in the second half, that would have been some way to cap off a successful return to the first eleven. 

    • Advertisement
  • Vivianne Miedema Manchester City 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (7/10):

    Ghosted past challenges in the middle of the park with grace and style. Emerging as a top, top operator.

    Yui Hasegawa (6/10):

    Progressed the ball through the lines well, most notably in the build-up for the second goal. 

    Vivianne Miedema (7/10):

    Broke forward from the No.10 position. Her final product was consistently blocked by despairing Everton defenders until she finally found the second goal with a brilliant touch and finish. That was her last touch of the game, as she was replaced on the hour. 

  • Kerolin Manchester City 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Lauren Hemp (7/10):

    Should have doubled the lead with a point-blank header in the opening moments of the second half. Routinely beat her defender to stand up balls for Shaw. On another day she'd have had at least one goal and assist to her name. 

    Khadija Shaw (7/10):

    Always a threat in the mixer, and sharp when the ball came into her feet. Could have done more with her many chances, but Brosnan was inspired. So often the scorer, she turned provider to set up Miedema with a delightful chipped pass. 

    Kerolin (8/10):

    A lovely piece of skill to free herself up for the opener. Drifted in off her wing, looking for work in central areas. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Andree JeglertzGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Grace Clinton (6/10):

    Slipped into the No.10 role seamlessly after replacing Miedema. 

    Andree Jeglertz (7/10):

    Another professional display for his league-leading side. Felt little need to call on his bench with the starters exerting so much control. 

FA Cup
AFC Bournemouth Women crest
AFC Bournemouth Women
BOU
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
0