Man City set to win race to sign Brazilian sensation Savinho after stunning season on loan with La Liga surprise package Girona

Thomas Hindle
Savinho GironaGetty
SavioManchester CityGironaPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfers

Manchester City are set to bring in City Group winger Savinho at the end of the season, after he has impressed in Girona's unlikely title challenge.

  • Have agreed undisclosed fee to bring in Savinho
  • Moved to Troyes in 2022 and sent out on loan to Girona
  • Winger has scored five, assisted seven this season

