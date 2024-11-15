Chelsea FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man City hit out at 'unlawful' new Premier League rules and raise possible legal action as letter to 19 other clubs is leaked

Manchester City have reportedly sent a letter to 19 other clubs condemning "unlawful" new Premier League rules and threatening possible legal action.

  • City question the Premier League's sponsorship rules
  • Want clubs to refrain from voting for amendments
  • City’s legal counsel accuse PL of misleading clubs
