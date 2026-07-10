Man City bring former academy star back in £10m deal and immediately send him on loan

Returning to familiar surroundings has filled Charles with immense pride, particularly as he understands first-hand how committed City are to nurturing young talent. The goalkeeper believes that securing a temporary switch to West London represents the perfect step for the progression of his career at a competitive level.

Charles told club media: "To be back at Manchester City is a very special and proud moment both for me and my family. I know first-hand what a special club City is and I am so excited about looking to the future. City take the development of young players very seriously so I know that my loan to QPR will only help me grow and improve as a player too. I'll now give everything I can for a successful season in the Championship before hopefully returning to Manchester a better goalkeeper."