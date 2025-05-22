Man City star James McAtee in demand! Wolves eye £25m swoop for midfielder but face intense competition from Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and five Premier League clubs

Wolves are reportedly eyeing a £25m swoop for Manchester City's James McAtee but face intense competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wolves are looking at a busy summer

Could lose Cunha & Sarabia in the summer

Have targetted McAtee to fill the void Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱