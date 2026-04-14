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Will Man City sell Rodri to Real Madrid? Blues told what to do with Ballon d’Or winner amid transfer links to ‘the best holding midfielder in England’
Rodri contract: Approaching final 12 months & 30th birthday
As things stand, Spain international Rodri - who joined City in 2019 and has helped them to Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup glory - is approaching the final year of his contract. Fresh terms have been mooted, but no deal has been signed.
That situation is keeping the rumour mill ticking over, with the Euro 2024 winner - who was named the best player on the planet in the year that continental crown was captured - set to turn 30 in June. City may find themselves with a huge future call to make in a matter of weeks.
La Liga giants Real are reportedly ready to return the Madrid native to his roots, with an enticing offer being lined up, but should City open themselves up to bids for a player that has rediscovered his best form on the back of a devastating ACL injury that was suffered in September 2024?
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Should Man City listen to offers for Rodri from Real Madrid?
When that question was put to Barry, the former Blues midfielder - speaking via BetMGM in an exclusive interview with GOAL - said: “I think if it's City's choice, they're going to do everything they can to keep him. I know he's had his injury, but he's slowly getting back to what we've seen, which has been the best holding midfielder in the world.
“I think, from City's point of view, they've got to try and do everything they can to keep hold of him. Whether he'll be affected by Pep's decision, I'm not sure, possibly. But, if I'm at Man City, I'm doing all I can to keep him happy and try and tie him down for a few more years.
“I know, 30, you're starting to get the other side of it, but for me, that position, the way he plays, he's certainly got a long time left. If City could get another contract out of him, I'd certainly be pushing that rather than looking at it the other way.”
Could Anderson be prised away from Nottingham Forest?
Amid the exit talk at the Etihad, there is also plenty of speculation to be found regarding potential incomings. Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, who will be World Cup-bound with England this summer, is said to be the subject of a big-money bid.
Quizzed on whether the energetic 23-year-old could be the ideal fit for Guardiola’s system, as somebody is asked to fill the void that Rodri leaves behind, Barry - who helped City to their first Premier League title in 2012 - added: “I think if you're looking at a like for like, I'd say Elliot Anderson would be somebody - not the perfect replacement because they're slightly different in styles, but off the ball, I'd say Elliot's probably the best holding midfielder England have got at the moment. It'd certainly be something that City would look at. I completely get that one.
“The way Elliot Anderson plays, he's confident on the ball, but for me, it's pressing and his ability to read the game off the ball that Rodri does better than anyone. I do get that one. Certainly, if there's interest from other teams, City like to come in and stop them improving as well. So, I do get that.”
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Transfer talk: Movement in & out of the Etihad mooted
It has been claimed that City already have a deal in place for Anderson, as they seek to fend off any rival interest in the Newcastle academy graduate, although some of the numbers being discussed there fall some way short of Forest’s supposed valuation.
There may be movement in and out of the Etihad over the coming months, as the odd question continues to be asked of Pep Guardiola’s future in the dugout, but whether any of that involves Rodri and Anderson is yet to be determined.