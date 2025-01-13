Revealed: Man City ready to let Kyle Walker leave for absolutely nothing despite year to run on his contract, as AC Milan circle

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: Man City ready to let Kyle Walker leave for absolutely nothing despite year to run on his contract, as AC Milan circleK. WalkerManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueSerie AAC MilanManchester City will allow Kyle Walker to leave the club for free amid strong interest from AC Milan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City will allow Walker to leave for freeCurrent contract valid until 2026AC Milan favourites to sign WalkerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱