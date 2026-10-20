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Man City step up pursuit of 17-year-old United States sensation Mathis Albert as Dortmund fight to keep winger
Premier League outfit heading race
According to TEAMtalk, City are leading the race to sign the talented left winger amid the German club's firm efforts to keep him. The Etihad outfit made a formal approach last summer and were prepared to pay between €15m and €20m (£16.8m) for the former LA Galaxy academy prospect. A lack of first-team minutes this season has prompted scouts across Europe to closely monitor his situation.
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European heavyweights rival Etihad suitors
Beyond the interest from the Manchester club, domestic rivals Chelsea maintain a long-standing interest and were willing to spend a similar fee last winter.
French giants Paris Saint-Germain also enquired about the teenager last summer via Dortmund's former sporting director Sebastian Kehl, though no deal materialised.
Signed from LA Galaxy's academy in 2024, the attacker has already earned senior caps and scored for the United States, yet he continues to spend most of his time with the reserve team or on the bench.
German club resist loan enquiries
Despite the player's eagerness for regular senior football, Dortmund have rebuffed all approaches, including loan enquiries. Manager Niko Kovac has publicly insisted the youngster will see increased game time as the season progresses, with the club actively pursuing contract extension talks ahead of his deal expiring in June 2027.
Meanwhile, Premier League regulations prevent City or Chelsea from signing him permanently before he turns 18 in May. Furthermore, City's pursuit hinges on the outcome of their appeal after being found guilty on 114 of 115 FFP charges covering the 2009–2018 period, which carries a potential transfer ban.
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Contract countdown increases winter pressure
Dortmund's resolve to retain their prized asset will come under mounting scrutiny over the coming months if his playing time under Kovac fails to improve. Further pressure from rival suitors is expected ahead of both the January window and next summer as his contract winds down. For now, the Bundesliga side remain focused on tying down his future while Europe's elite wait to strike.
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