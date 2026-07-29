Man City progressing with Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer talks as Arsenal set to miss out on €100m Lille star

According to reports from Sky Sport, City have accelerated their efforts to sign Bouaddi. The English giants have successfully moved ahead of Arsenal in the pursuit of the 18-year-old academy graduate. Arsenal were previously considered the favourites, but their decision to prioritise a move for Bruno Guimaraes has allowed City to take control.

Negotiations between sporting director Hugo Viana and Lille president Olivier Letang are described as almost constant, with the two executives preferring regular phone calls over formal meetings. The English side have already submitted several verbal offers, but Lille have firmly rejected all of them as they aim to secure the best possible deal for their prized homegrown asset.



