Manchester City most expensive player sales - How Citizens made over £750m in outgoing transfers

City may have spent big over the past decade but they've also sold wonderfully well

Manchester City invested heavily to transform themselves from a mid-table Premier League into one of the best squads on the planet. Since Sheikh Mansour took over the club in 2011, they have been ready to spend big sums on the right player to get them where they want to be.

From Brazilian superstar Robinho on the day Mansour bought City, to the £100 million ($120m) British record transfer of Jack Grealish, the onus has always been on making the team stronger.

But as they have become more successful, City have become adept at handling the transfer market – walking away from proposed deals for Harry Maguire, Fred, Jorginho and Marc Cucurella, which they didn’t think represented value for money.

That has also seen them become more agile under director of football Txiki Begiristain, allowing players to leave the club and making significant profits on some of those that were thought to be surplus to requirements.

Here, GOAL runs down the most expensive players sold by the six-time Premier League winners…

Man City's biggest transfer sales by season

Season Biggest Sale Fee Total Sales 2022-23 Raheem Sterling £47.5m £140m 2021-22 Ferran Torres £47m £85m 2020-21 Leroy Sane £55m £70m 2019-20 Danilo £33m £64m 2018-19 Brahim Diaz £15m £52m 2017-18 Kelechi Iheanacho £25m £52m 2016-17 Stevan Jovetic £12m £32m 2015-16 Alvaro Negredo £23.7m £61m 2014-15 Javi Garcia £13m £27m 2013-14 Carlos Tevez £12m £14m 2012-13 Mario Balotelli £18m £40m 2011-12 Jerome Boateng £12m £28m 2010-11 Robinho £19m £36m 2009-10 Elano £6.5m £28m 2008-09 Vedran Corluka £8m £24m 2007-08 Joey Barton £6m £9m 2006-07 David James £1.5m £4m 2005-06 Shaun Wright-Phillips £21m £22m 2004-05 Nicolas Anelka £7m £8m 2003-04 Matias Vuoso £1.3m £6m 2002-03 Dickson Etuhu £1m £1m 2001-02 Mark Kennedy £2m £6m 2000-01 Lee Peacock £800,000 £1.5m

Man City top 10 most expensive sales