Man City player ratings vs Everton: Ultimate assassin Erling Haaland bludgeons his way back into form as sloppy hosts prove Pep Guardiola can't take Kevin De Bruyne bench risk again

The Norwegian scored his first goal in two months with a lethal half-volley to break the deadlock before an ice-cool finish melted the Toffees

Erling Haaland may have been sidelined for two months with a bone injury but his hunger for goals and his striker's instinct remain in rude health as he fired a lacklustre Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Everton.

Pep Guardiola stated the obvious on Friday by saying Manchester City have more chances of winning when Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are playing but then took a risk by leaving the Belgian out of his starting line-up. Not coincidentally, City failed to have a shot on target in the first half for the first time since August 2021 as Everton put 10 men behind the ball and defended for their lives.

De Bruyne and Kyle Walker gave City more ideas when they were introduced but in the end it was Haaland who made the difference, lashing in the opening goal in the 71st minute before making sure of the points with an assured finish from inside the box.

The win means City will sit top of the Premier League for at least a couple of hours before Liverpool play Burnley. But best of all for Guardiola's side was the knowledge that Haaland is back and back with a bang.

