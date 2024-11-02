Man City player ratings vs Bournemouth: Is Kyle Walker still injured?! England defender has a shocker & Erling Haaland puts in another toothless display as Pep's 11-month unbeaten run goes up in smoke

The Norwegian toiled while the veteran full-back was destroyed by the electric Milos Kerkez as Andoni Iraola's side claimed a deserved win

Manchester City's long unbeaten run in the Premier League was finally broken by a rampant Bournemouth, who took advantage of the champions' injury crisis and earned a thoroughly deserved 2-1 win.

Pep Guardiola urged some players to play through the pain a day before the game and named a squad containing Savinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku - and a line-up including Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker, who were all previously doubtful due to various fitness issues.

Walker may as well have not played as he had a shocker, losing his feet on two occasions and his marker many times. He was nowhere to be seen when Milos Kerkez set up Antoine Semenyo to score in the ninth minute after an electric start from the Cherries. City had the ball but couldn't do anything with it, with Bournemouth looking like they wanted it far more. They doubled their lead when the livewire Kerkez raced past Walker after an end-to-end move and Evanilson slid in to divert the cross past Ederson.

A powerful header from Gvardiol with eight minutes remaining made for a frantic finish and City looked certain to strike late and rescue the game, as they had done against Arsenal and Wolves. But Erling Haaland hit the woodwork and Phil Foden also wasted an injury-time chance as Guardiola's side fell to a second consecutive defeat after exiting the Carabao Cup to Tottenham.

