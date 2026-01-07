Man City splitGetty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Man City player ratings vs Brighton: Title race over?! Wasteful Erling Haaland misses huge chances in third-straight draw while Phil Foden goes missing

Erling Haaland could not seize several opportunities to move Manchester City to within three points of Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead as, despite scoring from the penalty spot to put his side ahead at the Etihad, Brighton fought back to claim a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, extending City's frustrating run of draws to three games in the top-flight.

On another nervy and frustrating night for City, they were made to rue more missed chances in the final third as their hopes of reclaiming the title took another significant hit. As expected, Pep Guardiola's side took control of proceedings, dominating possession and penning Brighton back in their own half, and Jeremy Doku was an early bright spark for the hosts, though a sturdy Seagulls backline frustrated the Belgian and his team-mates. 

Haaland was in the same boat, but he was handed a golden chance to finally end his struggles in front of goal as, after some smart work from Doku, who carried the ball into the box before cutting back onto his right foot, tricking Diego Gomez into fouling him to win City a penalty, which Haaland coolly dispatched to end his three-game drought.

There were golden chances for City to extend their advantage in the game, with Bernardo Silva wasteful with one particular chance to tee up Haaland for a second. And in the second half, Brighton made them pay. A clever move from Kaoru Mitoma saw him open up some space on the edge of the box, before he curled an effort into the far corner.

City huffed and puffed for the rest of the evening, creating chance after chance, only to be denied by Brighton time and time again. Substitute Rayan Cherki put the ball on a plate for Haaland to win the game late on, but the Norwegian hit his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (7/10):

    Could not do much about Brighton's equaliser and made a stunning save very similar to his one against Chelsea at the weekend.

    Matheus Nunes (4/10):

    Failed to deal with Mitoma and Brighton's left-hand side for most of the night and was not quick enough to sniff out the danger for the winger's curling finish.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (7/10):

    Was pretty solid as one of the more senior defenders deployed by Guardiola on a big night.

    Max Alleyne (6/10):

    Gave a good account of himself in the absence of Dias, Gvardiol and Stones.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    Struggled at times but coped well considering his lack of minutes this season.

    Midfield

    Nico Gonzalez (6/10):

    Swept up effectively for the most part, but was one of the players left standing off Mitoma for his goal.

    Tijjani Reijnders (5/10):

    Bright in spells but lacked any real penetration and conviction in his moments outside the Brighton box.

    Phil Foden (4/10):

    Had a minimal influence on the game and was eventually withdrawn with 20 minutes to go.

    Attack

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Wasted a huge chance to put his side 2-0 up in the first half, a moment that might have had a huge impact on the game.

    Erling Haaland (6/10):

    Netted the Premier League's 35,000th goal and initially looked sharper, only to waste a number of second-half opportunities.

    Jeremy Doku (8/10):

    Has been a huge boost to City since returning from injury and was one of their sharpest assets. Did brilliantly to win the penalty.

    Subs & Manager

    Rodri (6/10):

    Came on to shore up the midfield but had no real impact in helping break down a deep and retreating Brighton side.

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    Did his job as fresh legs from the bench, but not much more.

    Rico Lewis (6/10):

    Did not contribute much in his 15-minute cameo.

    Rayan Cherki (8/10):

    Teed up Haaland for a huge chance, there was not much more he could do in search of a winner.

    Pep Guardiola (6/10):

    Made substitutes when he needed to but perhaps tinkered too much with the side, considering the importance of getting a win.

