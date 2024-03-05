Phil Foden Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'We never seem to win' - Man City star Phil Foden makes Anfield admission ahead of crunch Premier League meeting with Liverpool

Phil FodenPep GuardiolaLiverpoolLiverpool vs Manchester CityManchester CityPremier League

Phil Foden made an honest admission that Manchester City "never seem to win" against Liverpool at Anfield.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Foden geared up for Liverpool clash
  • City's Anfield history bothers Foden
  • Believes that it will be a "challenge" against Liverpool

Editors' Picks