VIDEO: 'You're so funny!' - Watch Pep Guardiola's sarcastic response to journalist who asked if he'd wear a West Ham shirt

The Premier League title race is entering its decisive phase, with Manchester City chasing leaders Arsenal. Guardiola’s side sit five points behind but hold a crucial game in hand that could shift the balance in the closing weeks of the season.

Attention has also turned to Arsenal’s upcoming trip to face West Ham, with rivals hoping the Hammers could take points off the league leaders. During his pre-match press conference, Guardiola was asked jokingly whether he would wear a West Ham shirt to support them. The City manager quickly dismissed the suggestion, making it clear he had no interest in focusing on other teams while his own side still had an important match to play.