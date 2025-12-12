Man City confirm Pep Guardiola absence for 'personal reasons' with assistant coach Kolo Toure to fulfil media duties

Toure is speaking as the public face of City for the first time since being promoted to a first-team role over the summer. The 44-year-old represented the Blues and Arsenal - winning Premier League titles with both - in his playing days.

He began his coaching career as an assistant to ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, before following him to Leicester. An unsuccessful spell was taken in as manager of Wigan Athletic during the 2022-23 campaign, with that stint lasting just nine games as no wins were picked up.

Former Ivory Coast international Toure - who played alongside his brother Yaya at City - returned to the Etihad Stadium as an assistant to U18s manager Oli Reiss in 2024. He was then allowed to bridge the gap between youth and first-team ranks in July 2025.

City’s academy director Thomas Krucken told the Manchester Evening News of that decision, as Guardiola freshened up his backroom staff: "Before the season starts, we sat together with Txiki [Begiristain], Hugo [Viana], the head of coaching, Kolo - he is a very important part now because he knows the players really well - and there are a core of four players training. The EDS train every day next to the first team so it's easy for us and the players Pep needs, he gets.

"The door to the first team is always open. I think we have a fantastic interface. Kolo is an important part but also Pep Lijnders has huge experience over a period of his seasons at Liverpool and before. He is an expert in working with young players. We have a regular meeting with Hugo, Pep Lijnders and Kolo, the head of coaching Jose [Luis Rueda] who is our head of Individual Player Development."