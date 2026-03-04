Man City NAILED their January business: Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi proving perfect additions to turbocharge Premier League title push

If Semenyo has fixed one major problem for City by giving them an extra dimension in attack, Guehi has sorted out the issue that had threatened to derail their entire season.

The twin loss of Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias against Chelsea in early January left City bereft of experienced defenders, with John Stones having been injured in December amid his struggle with various fitness problems since the treble-winning season of 2022-23.

That injury crisis led to City hastily recalling 20-year-old Max Alleyne from his loan at Watford and throwing him in at the deep end against Brighton. He was paired with Abdukodir Khusanov, aged 21 at the time and with limited Premier League experience having been in and out of the team since arriving in January 2025. The results were predictably terrible, as City drew with Brighton, lost 2-0 to United and were destroyed by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Guehi, who was signed from Crystal Palace for just £20m the day before the shock defeat at the hands of the Norwegian upstarts, arrived at the perfect time. He produced a flawless debut against Wolves and was brilliant against Liverpool in City's first at an Anfield in front of fans for 23 years. Guehi's experience and anticipation was a gift for the highly-aggressive and talented but still raw Khusanov in those first few games, and now he has a partner on the same level as him in Dias, with the pair combining highly effectively to protect City's lead at Elland Road.

"The two centre-backs, Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi, were excellent," said former Wales captain Ashley Williams on Match of the Day. "Leeds threw everything at it and these two stood up to it. This could be the start of one of the great centre-back pairings in the Premier League if they can get them on the pitch the rest of this season and next season."