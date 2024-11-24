‘Man City is Man City’ – Mohamed Salah & Liverpool won’t write out-of-sorts champions off despite earning the chance to go 11 points clear at top of the Premier League table
Mohamed Salah is not writing off Manchester City's Premier League title chances despite Liverpool going eight points clear of Pep Guardiola's men.
- Liverpool beat Southampton 3-2
- Salah's brace takes Reds clear at top
- Not writing off title rivals Man City