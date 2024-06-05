How Man City's legal action against the Premier League threatens £900m EFL funding deal - explained

Getty ImagesHarry SherlockHow Man City's legal action against the Premier League threatens £900m EFL funding deal - explainedManchester CityPremier LeagueChampionshipLeague OneLeague TwoManchester City's legal action against the Premier League has put at risk a £900 million ($1.15bn) funding deal for the Football League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City launch unprecedented legal actionAttempting to scrap rules on sponsorship limitsLegal action to be heard on MondayArticle continues below