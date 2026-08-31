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Man City announce £32m signing of Brazilian sensation Allan Elias from Palmeiras
City secure long-term future for Brazilian talent
Man City have officially announced the signing of Allan, further strengthening Enzo Maresca’s attacking options. The club did not disclose the player's transfer fee, but it is reported the uncapped winger arrives in a deal worth an initial £32m, with the potential for a further £2m in performance-related add-ons. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, tying him to the club until the summer of 2031, and becomes the latest high-profile addition in what has been a transformative summer for the English champions.
Speaking about the move, the young Brazilian could not hide his delight at joining the Cityzens. "This is a surreal moment for me," Allan told the club's official media. "Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players. To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life. I love Palmeiras and always will – but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be and the conversations I’ve had with the people at City so far has convinced me there isn’t a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions."
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The journey from Florianopolis to Manchester
Hailing from the coastal city of Florianopolis, the player known fully as Pablo Allan Andrade Elias began his journey in futsal before joining Figueirense at age 14. His talent was eventually spotted by Palmeiras, where he was handed the prestigious number 10 shirt for the youth teams. His rise was rapid, contributing 17 goals for the under-20 side before making his professional mark.
Reflecting on his ambitions in England, Allan was eager to get started with his new teammates and prove his worth to the coaching staff. "I want to promise the Manchester City fans I will give absolutely everything to make the most of this opportunity. Now the hard work begins. I will give 100% in training and make the best case possible to the manager I should be playing. My intention is to help City continue winning trophies. If I can do that, it would be a dream come true," Allan said.
Part of the Maresca revolution
The signing of Allan is part of a wider restructuring of the squad under new manager Enzo Maresca. The Brazilian follows in the footsteps of recent arrivals such as Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Monga, Geronimo Rulli, and Ayyoub Bouaddi as the club refreshes the first-team group.
Director of Football Hugo Viana noted the player's potential, saying: "Allan is a really exciting player, and we think he will be a big addition to the squad. He has shown throughout his short career so far that he will fight to be the best he can be. Coming to Manchester and taking on the challenge of being a City player is another example of that."
"We watched his progress in Brazil and saw a player that thrives in the big moments and works hard for the team with a superb attitude. Everyone is very happy that he has joined us and we look forward to seeing him grow with City."
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Tactical flexibility and statistical impact
Allan arrives with a growing reputation as one of the most versatile attackers in the Campeonato Brasileiro. While he is primarily a right-winger, he has demonstrated the tactical intelligence to operate through the middle as a second striker or even drop deeper into midfield and full-back roles when required. During his time at Palmeiras, Allan proved to be a reliable source of both goals and creativity. Over the 2024-25 season, he made 54 appearances, providing eight assists and scoring three goals. He improved his clinical edge the following year, finding the net six times in 42 matches.
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