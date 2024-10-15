Man City boss Gareth Taylor responds to claims of 'relationship breakdown' with Lionesses star Chloe Kelly and provides update on England winger's expiring contract
Man City boss Gareth Taylor has responded to claims of a 'relationship breakdown' with Lionesses star Chloe Kelly, whose contract is soon to expire.
- Kelly struggling for game time with Man City
- Report claims relationship with Taylor is 'fractured'
- City boss responds and provides contract update