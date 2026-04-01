Man City demand clarity from Pep Guardiola over his future as summer transfer targets await coach's decision

According to talkSPORT, City have formally asked Guardiola whether he plans to see out his current deal. In the aftermath of winning the Carabao Cup, the club have sought clarity as they begin to put summer plans into place. Senior figures, including sporting director Hugo Viana, do not yet know whether the 55-year-old will stay or go at the end of this campaign. The starting position of the club is simply that their manager possesses a contract until summer 2027, but there remains a distinct possibility he leaves. The club have hopes he will confirm his plans soon.