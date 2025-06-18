Malick Fofana: Why Chelsea & Liverpool are eyeing Lyon's 'Eden Hazard-like' Belgian wonderkid

The winger has emerged as a transfer target for the two English giants, as well as many others among Europe's elite

After something of a breakout campaign with Lyon, the early signs are that Malick Fofana could be at the centre of a multi-club tug of war this summer. Chelsea and Liverpool are said to have made their interest known, while plenty of others were already reported to be keen on the 19-year-old.

A tricky, two-footed winger who has the game intelligence to match his pace and skill with end product, the young Belgian has been earmarked to reach the very top for some time, and after just one-and-a-half seasons in Ligue 1, it seems his suitors believe he is ready to take a step up.

Indeed, it seems he will have no shortage of options, and he has all the attributes to succeed wherever he ends up. GOAL has everything you need to know about the prodigious teenager...