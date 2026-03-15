Maldini returns to Milan: why it didn’t work out for him in the Rossoneri colours

Filippo Galli, a long-time teammate of his father Paolo, spoke as a former coach of the Rossoneri youth teams about his protégé Daniel Maldini: "Daniel can play in many positions, from attacking midfielder to second striker and even as an attacking central midfielder. He can score in many different ways and adapt to various game situations. His development has been steady, as is the case with all talented players. In terms of behaviour, the lad has always been beyond reproach; in terms of consistency in his application, he took the odd break, but that’s part of the growth process. He’s a player who sees the game like few others. What strikes me about him is his ability to find the move that takes you by surprise.”

Speaking of his Serie A debut on 2 February 2020 in a 1-1 draw between Milan and Verona, Daniel Maldini recalls other special moments. On 24 September 2020, he made his European debut, coming on as a substitute for Lorenzo Colombo during the UEFA Europa League qualifying match won 3-2 against Bodø/Glimt. On 1 October, he made his first start for the first team in the Europa League match won on penalties against Rio Ave (11-10). His sixth appearance for the first team, on 6 January 2021 in the league match between Milan and Juventus, coincided with the 1,000th Serie A match played by members of the Maldini family in the Rossoneri shirt (347 by Cesare, 647 by Paolo and 6 by Daniel).

On 25 September 2021, with Pioli on the bench and his father Paolo in the stands as a director, he scored his first professional goal, a header, against Spezia at the Stadio Picco.