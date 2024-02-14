Crushing blow for Liverpool! Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss Carabao Cup final against Chelsea - faces race against time to make Man City clash
Trent Alexander-Arnold will reportedly miss the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea and is also uncertain for the Manchester City clash in March.
- Alexander-Arnold complained of knee pain against Burnley
- Was taken off at half-time
- Starring at another lengthy layoff on the sidelines