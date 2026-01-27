Major blow for Man Utd! Patrick Dorgu facing long spell on sidelines after suffering injury at Arsenal

The 21-year-old faces a lengthy rehabilitation period after suffering the setback during the frantic closing stages of United’s 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, The Athleticreports. Dorgu, who had earlier scored a spectacular half-volley from outside the box to help secure the three points, pulled up while chasing a long ball in the second half. While the club are still assessing the full extent of the damage to establish a concrete timeline, the report indicates that the medical team expects him to be sidelined for around 10 weeks.

The diagnosis represents a significant downgrade from the initial prognosis offered immediately after the final whistle. Speaking in his post-match press conference in north London, Carrick had expressed hope that the issue was merely fatigue-related. The interim head coach suggested that the player had "hopefully" just come off with cramp, given the intensity of the fixture against the league leaders. However, subsequent assessments have revealed a muscular injury that will keep the youngster out of contention until the spring, disrupting the momentum he had built over the past fortnight.