Madrid analyst lashes out: The Real Madrid star isn’t a child… and must be sold

Camavinga was largely to blame for Mallorca’s first goal, having failed to drop back to defend against Morlanes’ run from deep.

Rüdiger, Camavinga’s teammate, criticised him for this, and Roncero believes this reaction was justified.

He added: “The failure to track back on that goal really annoyed me. Camavinga is slow to recover and keeps repeating old mistakes as if nothing had happened, so I’m not surprised by Rüdiger’s anger.”

Roncero noted that Camavinga is already a seasoned player and not a youngster who should be excused.

He emphasised, “The problem is that Camavinga has played for three years and won the Champions League as a first-team player. He is not a youngster still developing.”

He indicated that he would not hesitate to sell Camavinga if the club received a genuine offer from Paris Saint-Germain, as has been rumoured recently.

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