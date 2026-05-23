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Luka Modric teases decision on AC Milan future as 40-year-old maestro targets more trophies
Addressing the AC Milan future
With his contract at the San Siro expiring at the end of the season - though he has the option to trigger a one-year extension - speculation regarding Modric's next move has been intensifying. Having joined Milan on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 following the end of his extraordinary career with Real Madrid, the Croatian remains a competitive force. While many players his age would be considering retirement, he is keeping his options open regarding a potential extension or a move elsewhere.
When questioned by Sportmediaset about his plans for next season, Modric remained professional but hinted at his affection for the club. "What I can say is that I'm very happy in Milan, but the most important thing now is the match against Cagliari on Sunday and Champions League qualification. As for the rest, we'll see. I have a good relationship with the club, the management, and the coach," he explained.
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Ambition for silverware at San Siro
Despite his legendary career - which includes four La Liga titles and six Champions League trophies among numerous other accolades - Modric is not satisfied with simply playing out his final years. He moved to Italy with the specific intention of adding to his already overflowing trophy cabinet, and he expressed a lingering desire to secure a major title with the Rossoneri before his time at the club concludes.
"When I chose Milan, it was to help and try to win. This year, that didn't happen, but it's clear that I'd like to win a trophy with Milan. I repeat: right now, though, I'm only thinking about Sunday's match," Modric added. He also spoke glowingly of his life in Italy, describing Milan as a "spectacular city" and praising the local lifestyle and cuisine.
Returning with a mask against Cagliari
Modric is set to return to action for AC Milan this weekend following a brief spell on the sidelines. The veteran midfielder has been recovery from a fractured cheekbone, an injury that required surgery and will necessitate the use of protective headgear for his upcoming appearances.
Speaking about his physical condition and the new headgear, Modric said: "I feel good and I'm improving physically. I'm back training with the team, and I'm already getting used to the mask. I'm ready to return. I really want to get back to playing. It's hard outside because you can't help your teammates, like what happened against Genoa, for example. Obviously, Allegri will decide, but I'm available."
Despite being compared to a superhero due to the mask, he remained humble: "No, I feel like a normal person. I wear it to protect myself, given the doctors' recommendations, I don't feel like a superhero!"
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The secret to 40-year-old longevity
Having already turned 40, Modric continues to play with his physical levels showing no signs of significant decline, having made 36 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists. While some have compared his masked return to that of a superhero, the former Ballon d'Or winner insists that his continued success at the highest level of European football is down to discipline rather than any supernatural powers.
Discussing his longevity, he noted: "There are many factors like sleeping well, training well, being careful about everything, but the most important thing is my passion and love for football."