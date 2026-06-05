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Will Luka Modric be matched? Ivan Perisic makes future Ballon d’Or prediction as Croatia continue to produce ‘great talent’
Ivanisevic & Cilic to Suker & Boban: Croatia produce global superstars
A nation that boasts a population of under four million people has already punched well above its weight when it comes to generating sporting idols. Goran Ivanisevic and Marin Cilic are Grand Slam winners in tennis circles, while Toni Kukoc played alongside Michael Jordan in a legendary Chicago Bulls team that savoured three NBA Finals wins.
On the football field, before Modric and Co took centre stage there was Davor Suker, Zvonimir Boban and Robert Prosinecki - stars who illuminated the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan.
That bar has been raised by icons of the modern generation, with the World Cup final being reached by a country that has made a habit of bucking trends and upsetting the odds. Modric did that in the most spectacular of fashions when breaking the Ballon d’Or duopoly enjoyed by all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
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Will Croatia produce another Ballon d'Or winner to match Modric?
He is still going strong at 40 years of age, while preparing to grace FIFA’s flagship event again, but will Croatia ever see another player scale such heights? When that question was put to Perisic, the 153-cap winger - speaking in association with MACKAGE - told GOAL: “Croatia has always had great talent, especially in football. For a country with fewer than four million people, what we’ve achieved over the years is truly special.
“Luka’s Ballon d’Or win reminded the world that Croatia can reach the very highest level of excellence. I feel strongly that there will be many more great achievements for Croatia in the future and hopefully more football wins.”
Excitement building in proud Croatia squad ahead of 2026 World Cup
Some of those should come over the next few weeks, with the 2026 World Cup set to get underway on June 11. Pressed on how Zlatko Dalic’s squad are feeling heading into another major tournament, PSV ace Perisic - fresh from winning another Eredivisie title - added: “I’m feeling excited and focused! Each World Cup is indescribable because we feel the support and the high expectations of the entire country.
“It’s a lot of pressure but the greatest motivator and it’s always an honor to represent Croatia on the world stage, and arriving in the U.S. wearing our MACKAGE capsule collection makes the experience even more memorable.”
MACKAGE have teamed up with Croatia to deliver a wardrobe that takes inspiration from one of the most iconic kits in world sport. Quizzed on how those colours serve as a badge of honour, 37-year-old Perisic - who made his international debut in 2011 - said: “Whenever I see the Croatian colours, I feel an enormous sense of pride, and I think the whole team feels the same way.
“Wearing these colours on and off the pitch is always a huge honour. It’s not everyone who gets to wear their country's colours as part of their job, so it feels like a privilege to do so. The MACKAGE capsule really represented Croatia in a refined and understated way through the colour palette and small details. It’s subtle, but a very powerful homage to our country.”
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Croatia fixtures: Who will be faced in the World Cup group stage?
As the official off-field outfitter of the Croatian National Team, MACKAGE draws a parallel between two forces shaped by focus and technique: a nation of under 4 million people that consistently ranks among the world’s elite in football, and a brand that has built global recognition through craftsmanship. Croatia’s legacy in the sport is defined by discipline, rigor, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence; the same principles that underpin MACKAGE’s approach to design and construction. This shared ethos comes to life through the brand’s guiding principle: AESTHETICS THAT PROTECT.
Designed for both Men and Women, and for all seasons, the capsule subtly draws on Croatian heritage with the national colors of red, white and navy. Across a range of pieces including technical outerwear, knitwear, polos, and bottoms, the collection delivers versatile designs, featuring modular elements like removable bibs and hoods.
Croatia will open their 2026 World Cup campaign when facing England at AT&T Stadium - the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise - in Texas on June 17. They will go on to face Panama and Ghana in their other Group L fixtures, with the plan being to deliver stylish performances on and off the field that garner more attention for Modric and Co.