'I needed to listen to my body' – Luka Modric opens up on AC Milan contract extension and explains catastrophic season collapse

Modric has provided an insight into the psychological and physical hurdles he faced before deciding to extend his stay at Milan. The legendary Croatian midfielder recently signed a fresh one-year contract at San Siro, despite a turbulent end to the 2025-26 season that saw the club miss out on Champions League football. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Ballon d’Or winner explained that his primary concern was ensuring he could still compete at the highest level without compromising his standards or the club's expectations.

Reflecting on the timeline of his negotiations, Modric revealed: “I’ve always known in my head that I wanted to continue for another year. I could have signed the contract as early as December but I didn’t want to, I needed to listen to my body. I had to understand how I was feeling and if I had the same passion to continue playing. That was the most important thing and in the end, the answers were what I expected: I still feel fine, I have that passion and everything else I need to keep going. When I saw that the management still wanted me here, I didn’t have any other doubts."