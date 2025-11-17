Luis Suarez reveals plans for Barcelona return as he reveals he has 'confirmed' plan with his family

While Suarez and Messi, along with Neymar, have rocked the pitch on numerous occasions, winning major matches and accolades, the Uruguayan also shares a special off-the-pitch bond with the 2022 World Cup winner.

He said: "As the years went by, we got to know each other on the pitch. And over the years we also know each other a lot abroad. We each know when one is in a good mood, when the other is in a bad mood. Everyone knows when internal conversations are shared or when one does not feel like talking. We know each other well, and the truth is that children also spend many hours a day here in football. The truth is that it is a beautiful stage that we are living, enjoying… We look at each other sometimes and we start to think that we are fulfilling what we had talked about at that time at Barcelona. To be able to enjoy our last stage as football players together."

The 38-year-old also expressed his views on how Messi has been helping in the transformation of Inter Miami. “On the pitch he is something unique, something unrepeatable and he continues to do incredible things. He still has that obsession of wanting to continue winning like we all have. But of course, you see him, that spirit he has. There are times when the team wins but he wanted one of his teammates to score and if he didn’t score, Leo gets angry because that player didn’t score. If he sets the objectives, he achieves them and that rubs off on all of us," he highlighted.