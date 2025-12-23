(C)Getty Images
Luis Enrique set to receive first-of-its-kind contract offer from PSG after capturing ninth trophy of remarkable reign at Parc des Princes
Enrique's defining era in Paris
Under Luis Enrique’s guidance, PSG lifted their first-ever Champions League trophy last season, finally removing the psychological barrier that had loomed over the club for more than a decade. It was a breakthrough that reshaped perceptions of Parisian football across Europe and cemented Luis Enrique’s status as the architect of a new era. Across 143 matches in all competitions, Enrique has recorded 98 wins, 26 draws and just 19 defeats, a win percentage of 68.53 per cent. That level of consistency has translated into silverware, including an Intercontinental Cup triumph against Flamengo, coached by former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís, to cap a near-flawless 2025. The only blemish came last July, when Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea denied PSG a clean sweep at the Club World Cup. Even that setback has done little to dull the sense that this is a team operating at the peak of its powers.
A contract beyond convention
With Luis Enrique’s current deal due to expire in 2027, PSG are already moving to secure his future. According to reports from Diario AS, the club are seriously exploring the idea of offering a so-called "lifetime contract", a concept that has never previously been seen at the elite level of European football. Senior figures within the club are understood to be thrilled with Luis Enrique’s work and increasingly convinced that he should be the long-term steward of PSG’s sporting vision. More than a coach, he is viewed as a cornerstone of the club’s future identity, someone capable of sustaining success rather than merely delivering it in bursts.
That confidence was reinforced last weekend as PSG eased into the next round of the French Cup with a 4-0 win over fifth-tier side Vendee Fontenay Foot. Goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembélé, alongside a brace from Gonçalo Ramos, ensured there were no surprises. Afterwards, Luis Enrique struck a tone that mixed satisfaction with professionalism.
He said: "It is good to play in the Cup, in a stadium with this atmosphere. It was a celebration, and we played seriously. It is difficult when you play against a team of a very different level. There was a big difference, but I think we prepared the match well and the players played very well."
Analysing the club's success in 2025, Luis Enrique added: "It is historic for the club. Normally, reviews wait for the end of the season, since we are in the 2025-2026 season. This cannot be the time for a review, but if we think only about the calendar year of 2025, it is clear that it is historic for the club, for the Parisians. We are happy. But we are also happy for the Christmas holidays. It is good for us to have this recovery time. But after the holidays, we will be happy to return and think about what remains of the season."
Freedom, discipline and belief key to PSG's success
Crucially, Luis Enrique has found at PSG an environment perfectly suited to his footballing philosophy. Empowered by the club’s hierarchy, he has instilled an uncompromising belief in hard work and collective responsibility, values that have not always been universally embraced in star-studded dressing rooms. The departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid proved a turning point. Freed from the gravitational pull of a single superstar, Luis Enrique discovered a balance that had eluded PSG in the 2024–25 season. The results since then have been emphatic.
His authority has been absolute. Luis Enrique has shown a willingness to bench any player, regardless of reputation, reinforcing the principle that no individual stands above the team. Some have thrived under that challenge. Dembélé, once questioned for his consistency, has flourished to such an extent that he has captured both the Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s Player award under Luis Enrique’s guidance. Others have learned the lesson the hard way. Talents such as Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia now understand that selective effort leads only to the bench.
The challenges that remain at PSG
Despite the trophies, two major tests lie ahead. The first is securing Luis Enrique’s long-term future and formalising the partnership PSG are keen to make permanent. The second is ensuring that key players, starting with Vitinha, continue to buy into the relentless pursuit of success. PSG know the task will not be straightforward. Sustained success attracts attention, and a club that has finally found the formula must now work to protect it by tying down their superstars to longer deals, so that they remain protected from potential suitors in the future.
