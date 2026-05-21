Luis Enrique maps out retirement date as PSG boss prepares to sign long-term contract extension

Despite his continued success at the highest level of European football, Enrique has suggested that he does not intend to remain in the dugout well into his senior years. The former Barcelona and Spain boss, currently 56, has set a clear expiration date for his coaching career, citing a desire to avoid being a "grandfather" on the touchline.

"I don't want to be a grandfather who coaches. I don't want to be that. I think that beyond 60... In fact, I tease my brother Felipe by telling him: 'I'm going to have to retire before you.' He is a year younger than me, he is 55, and he will retire at 61... so do the math," he told La Nueva Espana. This puts his likely departure from the game in 2030, coinciding with the end of his proposed new contract.







