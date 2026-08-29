AFP
Luis Enrique praises Paris Saint-Germain spirit after stunning late comeback to snatch draw at Lille
Champions salvage dramatic point
Davide Ancelotti's Lille appeared to have full control of the contest following an opener from Hakon Haraldsson and a sublime curling strike from substitute Dilane Bakwa. However, a 91st-minute long-range effort from Vitinha followed by Marquinhos' stoppage-time header snatched victory away from the hosts at the death. The dramatic fightback marked only the second time across the last 60 Ligue 1 seasons that a side avoided defeat despite trailing by two goals entering injury time.
- AFP
Spaniard hails relentless character
Enrique stressed that a never-say-die attitude until the final whistle has become the core identity of his squad over the past three years. Speaking to PSG TV after the full-time whistle, the Spanish tactician said: "That's the hallmark of this team over the last three years. When everyone thinks we're dead, we have the ability to turn it around. It feels good, we're happy.
"Today, I think we deserved more than this result, but that's football. Football isn't fair, you have to score goals. I think we deserve this point."
Enrique demands higher standards
Les Parisiens had to navigate the fixture without rested winger Ousmane Dembele, while Bradley Barcola was omitted amid heavy speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Liverpool.
Reflecting on taking just two points from their opening two domestic fixtures, Enrique added: "You might think that two points from two matches isn't much, but when you consider the results we got last year at Rennes and Lille, we've actually picked up one more point from those two fixtures. We're trying to stay positive, it's clear we need to improve and perform at a higher level. But I think today the team showed its ability to fight until the very last minute."
- AFP
Monaco test looms large
PSG face an urgent need to tighten up defensively after failing to win their opening two league games for only the third time in the last 13 campaigns. The reigning champions will host rivals Monaco at the Parc des Princes next weekend, aiming to halt their winless start. That heavyweight clash will serve as a crucial test of resilience for Enrique's men before the domestic calendar halts for the international break.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting