Luis Enrique draws Mikel Arteta comparison as he launches defence of dire PSG defeat to Arsenal

Luis Enrique insisted Mikel Arteta is ahead of him in his project with Arsenal after his Paris Saint-Germain side's poor defeat to the Gunners.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PSG humbled by Arsenal in the UCL

Gunners walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win

Enrique admitted that he needs more time Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below