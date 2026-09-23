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imago-sport-1082843017.jpgSven Simon
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'Bayern is special' - Luis Diaz opens up on life in Munich and sets sights on Champions League glory under Vincent Kompany

L. Diaz
V. Kompany
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Bundesliga

Luis Diaz has declared that joining Bayern Munich remains a deeply special chapter in his career as he sets his sights on lifting the Champions League. The Colombian winger praised Vincent Kompany's tactical balance following a domestic treble, insisting the German giants must relentlessly fight across all fronts to build on past achievements.

  • Diaz targets elusive European prize

    Signed from Liverpool for €75 million in the summer of 2025, Diaz quickly established himself as a talismanic figure at Bayern with 26 goals and 23 assists. Despite sweeping all three German domestic honours in his debut campaign, the winger remains adamant that his mission in Bavaria is incomplete without Champions League glory. Conquering Europe has now become his ultimate driving force as he looks to spearhead Die Roten towards continental supremacy.

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  • SV Elversberg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Warm dressing room accelerates adaptation

    Settling quickly into life in Bavaria has allowed the forward to hit the ground running from the moment he arrived in Germany. Reflecting on his emotional connection to the club and his switch to the Allianz Arena, Diaz told ESPN: "For me, Bayern is special; it was something that came along and made me extremely happy at the time, and it continues to make me very happy."

    Explaining how the welcoming atmosphere created by his team-mates and the coaching staff aided his seamless transition, the winger added: "When you arrive and they make you feel as if you've been a part of the group for a very long time - making you feel like family - I think it makes it quite a bit easier to adapt."

    Highlighting the collective tactical cohesion as the catalyst for attacking productivity, the former Liverpool attacker continued: "When the collective works, the individual thrives too."

  • European heartbreak fuels trophy pursuit

    The only blemish on an otherwise stellar debut season was an agonising 6-5 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals. Refusing to rest on their domestic treble, Diaz insisted: "The past is in the past; we had a great season, but if you don't back that up this year with the same or even better, I think it will be forgotten and we won't have achieved anything."

    Underlining the squad's uncompromising hunger across every front under Kompany, the 29-year-old added: "We have to go for everything - every single competition we are in, and push for the lot."

    Outlining the attacking freedom granted to forwards by the manager, he explained: "He gives you the freedom to play, obviously while respecting your specific duties on the pitch."

    Stressing the defensive discipline demanded by the Belgian tactician, Diaz concluded: "He demands a bit more in that we all have to defend together, ensuring we maintain strong positioning to defend better."

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  • FC Bayern München v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Bavarians pursue complete continental redemption

    Diaz's quest for European silverware began emphatically with a resounding 5-0 thrashing of Bodo/Glimt in their Champions League league-phase opener. On the domestic front, Die Roten currently sit second in the Bundesliga after gathering 10 points from their first four matches. Kompany's men return to competitive action after the international break with an away trip to Augsburg on October 10.

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Bayern Munich
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