Luis de la Fuente praises 'masterful' Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner as Spain knock Portugal out with 'complete' World Cup performance

Speaking in his post-match interviews, the Spain coach emphasised that his depth was the key to victory. "It was truly a fantastic game, a final before the final, and, as expected, we suffered until the very end," the 65-year-old said. "We played a very complete game, and the most important players are those who come off the bench. I told [Merino] to play as always, to support in midfield and attack, we were thinking of giving them a bit of more rhythm to face extra time. The players' contribution has been masterful."

De la Fuente’s connection with Merino stretches back years through the Spanish youth ranks, making the moment particularly poignant for the manager. He was quick to point out that the midfielder's reliability is exactly why he is trusted in the biggest moments of the competition.

"I'm very happy for him," the coach added. "I have a great affection for all the players, but with Mikel Merino there's something special because we've known each other for a long time. If necessary, I'd go to pick him up at his house. He's world-class. I want to emphasise the importance of the players who come off the bench. And Mikel never disappoints; he's a safe bet."