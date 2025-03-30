This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

Montreal native Luguentz Dort turns heads in CF Montreal jersey before OKC Thunder-Pacers clash

Major League SoccerCF Montreal

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard surprised MLS fans, NBA fans and teammates alike when he arrived at the Paycom Center

  • Dort wore a CF Montreal jersey to the arena, raising eyebrows
  • The unexpected attire choice came before a key game against the Pacers
  • Highlights Dort's connection to his hometown of Montréal
