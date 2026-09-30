'One of the best in the world' - Lucy Bronze relishing Chelsea's Champions League test against Lyon

The experienced England right-back is relishing the prospect of reuniting with her former club while insisting the Blues remain fully focused on the task at hand. Speaking to the club's official website, Bronze said: "It's so exciting. My time at Lyon was amazing. All the girls, Ellie [Carpenter], Keish [Kadeisha Buchanan] and Melvine [Malard] had a great time at Lyon, and we all actually played there together as well."

Assessing the challenge of facing the perennial continental powerhouses, the 34-year-old added: "We're excited to go there, to be focused on the Champions League, and we know what pedigree Lyon have in the Champions League. To go toe-to-toe with another team who's one of the best in the world and test ourselves and prove ourselves is going to be exciting."