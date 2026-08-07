'It's for the future' - Lionesses star Lucy Bronze stands firm on potential UEFA World Cup boycott

For Bronze, the motivation for supporting such a radical move is rooted in a desire to leave the sport in a better state than she found it. She argues that the fight against private investment stakes is about more than just current politics; it is about the legacy of the sport for decades to come. 'It's for the future of the game and not just for me today and tomorrow. It's for all the little girls or little boys who come after us to make sure that they're in a good place when the game's moving forward in decades to come, not just tomorrow.'

This long-term vision highlights a growing trend of athlete activism within the women’s game, where players are frequently at the forefront of battles for better conditions and governance. Bronze’s insistence that the boycott is 'for the future' serves as a rallying cry for her teammates and peers across the continent. This comes even after FIFA backtracked on its controversial plans and Infantino issued an apology for his 'errors'; however, UEFA confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the boycott remains on the table.