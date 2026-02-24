Luciano Spalletti stays! Juventus set to tie coach down to new deal and hand transfer control to ex-Italy boss

Perhaps the most significant development in these talks is the level of influence Spalletti will wield over the squad's transition. Juventus intend to invest in the squad this summer and the plan is to provide the players that Spalletti specifically wants so he can shape the team as he sees fit. There is a reported "full unity of intent between all parties involved," ensuring that the scouting department works in lockstep with the manager’s tactical requirements.

The proactive approach ensures that the Bianconeri do not head into another summer window with conflicting ideas. In the modern era of the "director-led" club, Juve are choosing to empower their manager, believing that a squad built strictly in his image is the fastest route back to silverware and Champions League consistency.