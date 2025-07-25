Justice for Lucas Paqueta! West Ham star cleared of FA spot-fixing charges after two-year legal battle & failed £85m transfer to Man City
Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilian international and West Ham United's midfield maestro, is reportedly on the verge of being cleared of spot-fixing allegations in what would mark a significant triumph for both the player and the club. The 27-year-old had been at the center of a lengthy and complex investigation by the Football Association (FA), which accused him of intentionally picking up yellow cards in a string of Premier League matches to influence betting markets.
- Paqueta charged with picking up deliberate bookings
- FA sought a ban for several years
- Brazilian is likely to be cleared of all charges