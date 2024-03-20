Lucas Paqueta West Ham 2023-24Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Lucas Paqueta opens up on failed £80m Man City move with potential transfer from West Ham still on the cards

Manchester CityLucas PaquetaWest Ham UnitedTransfersPremier League

Lucas Paqueta has refused to rule out a move to Manchester City in the summer but held off on commenting on speculation out of respect for West Ham.

  • City reportedly dropped pursuit of midfielder
  • English champions said to remain interested
  • Paqueta refused to comment on possible transfer

