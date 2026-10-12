Love you or hate you! Jesse Lingard gets ‘car break’ warning in Brazil from former Man Utd team-mate after taking on ‘difficult’ Corinthians challenge

Anderson, who was speaking in association with Wiz Slots, told GOAL when asked about Lingard heading to his homeland: “I think he's the best choice they made. Because Brazilian clubs now have a bad situation with money. Very bad.

“Like Flamengo, Palmeiras, two clubs are good. All the rest of the clubs is like 1 billion debt. All the clubs are bad. Why are the national team in Brazil now finding it difficult to make top players? Because the players come and then they are sold at 15 or 16 years old, or 17 years old.

“That is difficult now to make a good national team in Brazil. Like Neymar, like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Romario. Now Brazil is going to take time to come back and get the respect that Brazil has.

“I talk to people now and it’s like ‘oh, Brazil are sh*t, Brazil is a bad team’. We have top players. Vinicius Junior plays top level in Madrid. Raphinha plays amazing. [Matheus] Cunha plays well in Manchester. Bruno Guimaraes plays nicely for Arsenal.

“Why don't the guys work? We have one of the best managers [Carlo Ancelotti]. It looks crazy. If you put them on paper, it's one of the top, top, top national teams. But together, now you need to see how it works.

“But I think for him [Lingard] it's good. But Brazil is very difficult football. It's not easy. When I left Manchester, I never regret nothing. I think I may regret coming back to Brazil. Because in Brazil, you don't have life. Football players don't have life, like a relaxed life. People are starting to shout at you, shout to your mum, shout to your kids in school. It’s difficult when you go to a big club - all people love you, or all the people hate you.

“Corinthians is very difficult club. If you do good, it's going to be good. But if you do bad, people are going to break his car, go talk to him. But it's good for him. I think he's going to have a good experience.

“I saw him when he starts young, like he's 15, 16, 17. And he's an amazing guy as well. He's a lovely guy, he's a funny guy. I think he's going to do good. I think he's going to do amazing for the club.”