'Once a loser, always a loser' - Gareth Southgate branded a 'colossal failure' as fans rip into England manager for 'horrific decision-making' in Euro 2024 final loss to Spain & call for his immediate sacking EnglandGareth SouthgateEuropean ChampionshipFan storiesSpain vs EnglandSpain

England fans are laying the blame for their Euro 2024 final failure on manager Gareth Southgate, with some calling for him to be sacked.