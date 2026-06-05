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Loris Karius & Edin Dzeko offered new contracts after ex-Liverpool & Man City stars help lift second-tier side to Bundesliga return
Schalke move to secure promotion heroes
Schalke are in advanced talks with Karius over a new contract after the goalkeeper played a leading role in the club's promotion-winning campaign, as per Sky Sport. The former Liverpool stopper joined as a free agent in January 2025 and quickly established himself as one of the side's most important players.
The 32-year-old helped Schalke build one of the strongest defensive records in the second tier, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding only 24 goals in 30 appearances. According to the report, negotiations are progressing well, with the club keen to reward both his performances and leadership. Karius is reportedly keen to remain in Gelsenkirchen despite attracting interest from clubs in Serie A. The goalkeeper is said to be eager for another opportunity to compete in the Bundesliga after helping guide Schalke back to the top flight.
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Also keen to keep the veteran striker
Dzeko has also been offered fresh terms after making an immediate impact following his arrival in January. The veteran striker scored six goals and registered three assists in 11 matches as Schalke secured their return to the Bundesliga. Reports indicate Schalke have already submitted a new offer to Dzeko in an effort to retain him for their Bundesliga campaign. However, the Bosnian forward is currently focused on representing Bosnia-Herzegovina at the World Cup and is expected to postpone a final decision until after the tournament.
Schalke reward the players behind promotion
The proposed extensions reflect Schalke's determination to retain the core group that delivered promotion. Both offers reportedly include improved financial terms, although the club intends to remain within its established wage structure. Karius is expected to become one of Schalke's highest earners if an agreement is finalised. His resurgence in Germany follows a difficult spell that included limited opportunities at Newcastle United, making his revival one of the club's major success stories.
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Schalke continue planning for top-flight return
An official announcement on Karius' new contract could arrive soon as Schalke work through the final details of the agreement. Dzeko's future is likely to remain unresolved until after his international duties conclude.
Regardless of whether the Bosnian striker stays, Schalke are expected to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window. The club are reportedly targeting reinforcements in attacking areas as they look to establish themselves in the Bundesliga and avoid an immediate battle against relegation.